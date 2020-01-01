Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Vitamin C Serum with Full Spectrum CBD should be your goto facial serum! When applied, various Cannabinoids, fatty acids, and omegas feed into skin tissue to counteract dryness and restore balance. - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg - 30% Vitamin C - Brightens and restores skin’s balance - 3rdParty lab tested - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
Be the first to review this product.