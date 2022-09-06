Our Vitamin C Serum with Full Spectrum CBD should be your goto facial serum! When applied, various Cannabinoids, fatty acids, and omegas feed into skin tissue to counteract dryness and restore balance.



- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg

- 30% Vitamin C

- Brightens and restores skin’s balance

- 3rdParty lab tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)