CBN oil Purple Hippo Sleep Formula 150mg CBN + 400mg Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil
$79.99
About this product
This CBN formula was crafted specifically for our founder who used to sleep only 3-4 hours a night. Now she takes 8 drops per night and sleeps twice as long! We recommend starting out with 5 drops per night and working your way up to your perfect dose. The blend of 150mg CBN and 400mg Full-Sepctrum CBD retails for only $79.99 Can be shipped to all 50 states!
