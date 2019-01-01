 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
G1 CannaMold - Large

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Use our molds to create a custom cannabis cigar and elevate the way you medicate. Cannagars provide smoother and fatter hits so you can get the full flavor from your product. Pre-made canngars cost hundreds of dollars, sell out quickly, and are limited to a few dispensaries in select states. Our molds let you create unlimited cannagars at a fraction of the price. We want you to be the creator of your smoking experience. You can choose your favorite strains, even topping it off with concentrates. Give yourself the ultimate experience - on your terms. Cannagar Size: 0.7 inch diameter x 3.9 inches long Includes: Skewers Wooden tip Molds Wrap Funnel Packing tool

About this brand

Purple Rose Supply was created out of a desire to elevate the way you medicate. We're committed to our mission of creating products that give you the best smoking experience possible without breaking the bank. We firmly believe everyone should get to treat themselves. You're a boss, kick your shoes off and relax. You deserve it.