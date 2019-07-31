 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cement Shoes

Cement Shoes

by Quantum Oregon

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Quantum Oregon Cannabis Flower Cement Shoes

About this product

Phenotypes vary as some are almost identical to ogkb, while others seem more like animal cookies mixed with old school erkle and a hint of lemon. The calming effects attract users again and again as they anticipate the peaceful, easy feeling. You can expect high yields for dry sift hash. Cement Shoes high is calming and brings users to a peaceful, easy feeling, with a healthy dose of couch-lock.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Cment

Yes some of the strain looks like OGKB while sometimes the cement shoes strain will take on more of the cookies look it's a great strain to have on deck anyware 🔥

About this brand

Quantum Oregon Logo
Calcium & Carbon based Cannabis Products