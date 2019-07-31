Cment
on July 31st, 2019
Yes some of the strain looks like OGKB while sometimes the cement shoes strain will take on more of the cookies look it's a great strain to have on deck anyware 🔥
Phenotypes vary as some are almost identical to ogkb, while others seem more like animal cookies mixed with old school erkle and a hint of lemon. The calming effects attract users again and again as they anticipate the peaceful, easy feeling. You can expect high yields for dry sift hash. Cement Shoes high is calming and brings users to a peaceful, easy feeling, with a healthy dose of couch-lock.
