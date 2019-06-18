Char723
on June 18th, 2019
After a lot of research, this brand is top quality and great prices. I couldn't be happier with my results.
Tincture 900 mg Each bottle has 900 mg of CBD (30 mg per serving) Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Place one milliliter (one dropper or 20 drops) under tongue; hold until absorbed. Can also be added to your favorite beverage. Use once or twice daily. Do not exceed suggested use. Take a few small doses over the course of the day rather than one big dose. Try the suggested serving size and observe the effects. If necessary adjust the amount. CBD oil compounds have biphasic properties, which means that low and high doses of the same substance can produce opposite effects. Small doses of cannabis tend to stimulate; large doses sedate. Figuring out the optimal dose of CBD oil may involve some trial and error. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum CO2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
on June 18th, 2019
on June 18th, 2019
This has really helped my anxiety. I take it every day now and it has really changed my life!! Thank you Quantum Leaf Naturals!!!
on June 1st, 2019
Very helpful in helping me to relax and unwind. Also has helped me fall asleep. Comfortable with this product in knowing the product is high quality.