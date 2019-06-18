 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
900 mg CBD Tincture

by Quantum Leaf Naturals

5.07
900 mg CBD Tincture

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Tincture 900 mg Each bottle has 900 mg of CBD  (30 mg per serving) Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Place one milliliter (one dropper or 20 drops) under tongue; hold until absorbed. Can also be added to your favorite beverage. Use once or twice daily. Do not exceed suggested use. Take a few small doses over the course of the day rather than one big dose. Try the suggested serving size and observe the effects. If necessary adjust the amount. CBD oil compounds have biphasic properties, which means that low and high doses of the same substance can produce opposite effects. Small doses of cannabis tend to stimulate; large doses sedate. Figuring out the optimal dose of CBD oil may involve some trial and error. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum CO2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan

7 customer reviews

5.07

Char723

After a lot of research, this brand is top quality and great prices. I couldn't be happier with my results.

jacobtx38

This has really helped my anxiety. I take it every day now and it has really changed my life!! Thank you Quantum Leaf Naturals!!!

BrianLBNY

Very helpful in helping me to relax and unwind. Also has helped me fall asleep. Comfortable with this product in knowing the product is high quality.

About this brand

Quantum Leaf Naturals products are the highest quality CBD supplements on the market from the most trusted manufacturer. Our products contain the purest CBD available with an unprecedented level of quality.  Every batch of CBD oil is tested and custom formulated to ensure a precise amount of CBD in every pill, tincture or cream. Our products only contain full spectrum CBD oil and is cultivated by the highest standards of organic farming practices. There are no toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We use only CO2 extraction, which is the safest and cleanest of extraction methods leaving behind no harmful solvents. This process produces the purest, most potent and most powerful CBD oil on the market second to none. Quantum Leaf Natural's products are the ideal way to add CBD into your daily life. Whether you are looking for topical applications or a daily capsule, we have a wide spectrum of products to address any need.