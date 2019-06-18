 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Soft Gels 300 mg CBD Oil

by Quantum Leaf Naturals

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Soft Gels 300 mg Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD  (10 mg per serving)  Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Suggested Use: 1-2 capsules daily. Contains High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan

5 customer reviews

jacobtx38

These pills really help manage my anxiety through out the day. I take 1 capsule for the day and 2 to help me sleep. I wake up feeling great and ready for the day!! Love these products!

BrianLBNY

Very helpful, slower release than the oils. Helps me relax and unwind. Great quality product.

About this brand

Quantum Leaf Naturals products are the highest quality CBD supplements on the market from the most trusted manufacturer. Our products contain the purest CBD available with an unprecedented level of quality.  Every batch of CBD oil is tested and custom formulated to ensure a precise amount of CBD in every pill, tincture or cream. Our products only contain full spectrum CBD oil and is cultivated by the highest standards of organic farming practices. There are no toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We use only CO2 extraction, which is the safest and cleanest of extraction methods leaving behind no harmful solvents. This process produces the purest, most potent and most powerful CBD oil on the market second to none. Quantum Leaf Natural's products are the ideal way to add CBD into your daily life. Whether you are looking for topical applications or a daily capsule, we have a wide spectrum of products to address any need.