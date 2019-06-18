Char723
on June 18th, 2019
LOVE!!!
Soft Gels 300 mg Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD (10 mg per serving) Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Suggested Use: 1-2 capsules daily. Contains High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners No Additives or Dyes Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
on June 18th, 2019
These pills really help manage my anxiety through out the day. I take 1 capsule for the day and 2 to help me sleep. I wake up feeling great and ready for the day!! Love these products!
on June 1st, 2019
Very helpful, slower release than the oils. Helps me relax and unwind. Great quality product.