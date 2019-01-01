About this product
Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. To keep yourself shining when the sun goes down, Neon Dream is a sweet, earthy electric dream of Super Silver Haze and Purple Punch with a full body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired, like a waking daydream. Full on chill pill, bro. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.