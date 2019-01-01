 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
.5G Cartridge – Neon Dream

by Rad Extracts

Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. To keep yourself shining when the sun goes down, Neon Dream is a sweet, earthy electric dream of Super Silver Haze and Purple Punch with a full body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired, like a waking daydream. Full on chill pill, bro. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Potent ALL-SATIVA cannabis vapes get the party going, and keep it going longer! Great taste, never gnarly - guaranteed. Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it’s 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin’ sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all sativa strains.