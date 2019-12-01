 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shatter

by Rancho Pura Verde

Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Solvent Shatter

About this product

Using diligent purging techniques to remove all solvents, shatter is favored for it's easiness to dab.

Tiffanysantana

I bought some Pineapple Express and um I’ll be taking it back to the dispensary it’s crap it’s black look like tar took one hit all you tasted was butane

About this brand

Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.