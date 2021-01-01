About this product

CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) may reduce nausea and prevent anticipatory nausea. Scientists are studying its similarities to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and potential benefits for brain health. CBDA is a natural compound found in living and raw, unprocessed hemp plants. CBDA is a precursor to CBD, which means that most of it is converted into CBD when it is processed. In this tincture, CBDA has been isolated and extracted for its unique benefits. Directions Each spray contains 6.7mg CBDA**. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, CBDA Distillate. *THC below 0.3% **Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.