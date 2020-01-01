About this product

Pure (Double Strength) 500mg CBN | Zero THC* | 30ml bottle This tincture contains a uniquely high level of Cannabinol (CBN) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil. CBN is a rare cannabinoid that may assist with rest, relaxation and support for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported. It is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract, or your current daily CBD or THC cannabinoid wellness regime, for an enhanced “entourage effect.” Due to the historical government prohibition against cannabis and hemp, scientific studies into CBN are still in their infancy. We therefore recommend that you consult a licensed physician trained in cannabis or conduct research online from reputable websites to find out the latest research. Directions: Each spray contains 6.7mg CBN**. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients: Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil CBN Isolate. *THC below lab detectable levels **Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.