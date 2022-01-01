About this product
500mg CBN
This tincture contains a uniquely high level of cannabinol (CBN) for relaxation and restful sleep. CBN is believed to be the most sedative cannabinoid and may also offer relief from pain, inflammation, and more. CBN can also be combined with CBD to enhance its effects. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website to see scientific studies and learn more.
This tincture contains a uniquely high level of cannabinol (CBN) for relaxation and restful sleep. CBN is believed to be the most sedative cannabinoid and may also offer relief from pain, inflammation, and more. CBN can also be combined with CBD to enhance its effects. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website to see scientific studies and learn more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Cannabinoid Company
World's strongest cannabinoid gummies. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.