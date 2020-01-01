About this product

Full Spectrum (Double Strength) 500mg CBD | 30ml bottle This tincture contains rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD oil extracted from hemp grown on a small, organic, sustainable farm on the island of Kauaʻi. Gently flavored with food grade certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement or enhanced with Rare Cannabinoid Company's pure extracts of rare cannabinoids CBC, CBG, CBN or THCV. CBD may offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise. Directions Each spray contains 6.7mg CBD*. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-3 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD Hemp Extract, Organic Food Grade Wild Orange Essential Oil, Organic Food Grade Lemon Essential Oil. *Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.