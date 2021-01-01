About this product
What tray? Hide your tray among your plants. Just don’t forget where you put it. What you can’t disguise is the quality of this large rolling tray made with thick metal, curved sides and a smooth nonstick rolling surface in this fun camo design. RAW genius!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
