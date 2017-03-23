 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Classic Connoisseur

by RAW

5.02
About this product

RAW Classic Connoisseur papers have a natural light brown colour due to the hybrid blend and unbleached fibers, which results in a thin golden brown almost translucent smoking paper. Each paper is individually watermarked with a Criss Cross which helps prevents runs and creates a more even burning rolling paper.

2 customer reviews

Ilovemesomeindica

This product always keeps me smoking because I love the way my weed taste like it's weed also a good burn! #420sweepstakes

insanescenario

Gotta love RAW products slow burn and good sticking gum. #420sweepstakes

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.