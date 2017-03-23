Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RAW Classic Connoisseur papers have a natural light brown colour due to the hybrid blend and unbleached fibers, which results in a thin golden brown almost translucent smoking paper. Each paper is individually watermarked with a Criss Cross which helps prevents runs and creates a more even burning rolling paper.
on March 23rd, 2017
This product always keeps me smoking because I love the way my weed taste like it's weed also a good burn! #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
Gotta love RAW products slow burn and good sticking gum. #420sweepstakes