 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Classic Magnetic Tray Cover XXL

Classic Magnetic Tray Cover XXL

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Classic Magnetic Tray Cover XXL

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The RAW Classic Magnetic Tray Cover fits our metal rolling trays and are just so friggin perfect for quickly putting away your materials or for storage. Ding dong, doorbell rings – unexpected guests while you’re rolling up! No problem, just throw on the magnetic cover and everything is away. Many of our friends also use them to keep pet hair off their tray and materials. The magnetic cover is extra thick and can be used as a second rolling surface!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review