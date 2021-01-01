About this product
Handmade in California, the RAW Cone Bubbler is made from extra-thick borosilicate glass with an etched conical cone holder (so your cone won’t fall out.) It also has a unique water-break ridge to stop water splashes from escaping the chamber. The RAW Cone Bubbler is designed for one purpose: FUN! It’s insane and really makes you smile.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
