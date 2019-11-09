peachsundress
on November 9th, 2019
This one's an absolute banger! I've been loving raw garden products lately mostly because of the high quality hits but this strain in specific is fire. Tastes light and earthy yet has a hint of cake afterward.
7 Layer Cake 0.5g Cartridge Wedding Cake x Mendo Punch x Dosi Punch Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on November 9th, 2019
Don't sleep on this great Raw Garden cartridge (but I repeat myself, with the quality that they put into all of their products) Relaxed, chill, happy kind of medication. Comes on strong, then trails off to a warm body and happy chill mind. Make sure you wait a while after first dose to let it do it's thing with you before going or doing. More isn't "more" with this--when it got me to where I was going, more of it didn't enhance or make the sensation better, so it's a great value for experience. Treat yo'self.