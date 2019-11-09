Thaduke420Man on November 9th, 2019

Don't sleep on this great Raw Garden cartridge (but I repeat myself, with the quality that they put into all of their products) Relaxed, chill, happy kind of medication. Comes on strong, then trails off to a warm body and happy chill mind. Make sure you wait a while after first dose to let it do it's thing with you before going or doing. More isn't "more" with this--when it got me to where I was going, more of it didn't enhance or make the sensation better, so it's a great value for experience. Treat yo'self.