 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 7 Layer Cake 0.5g Cartridge

7 Layer Cake 0.5g Cartridge

by Raw Garden

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges 7 Layer Cake 0.5g Cartridge

About this product

7 Layer Cake 0.5g Cartridge Wedding Cake x Mendo Punch x Dosi Punch Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

peachsundress

This one's an absolute banger! I've been loving raw garden products lately mostly because of the high quality hits but this strain in specific is fire. Tastes light and earthy yet has a hint of cake afterward.

Thaduke420Man

Don't sleep on this great Raw Garden cartridge (but I repeat myself, with the quality that they put into all of their products) Relaxed, chill, happy kind of medication. Comes on strong, then trails off to a warm body and happy chill mind. Make sure you wait a while after first dose to let it do it's thing with you before going or doing. More isn't "more" with this--when it got me to where I was going, more of it didn't enhance or make the sensation better, so it's a great value for experience. Treat yo'self.

About this brand

Raw Garden Logo
Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.