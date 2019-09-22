 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chem Trails Live Resin

by Raw Garden

Chem Trails Live Resin Kosher Chem x Leeroy OG x Extreme OG x Citrus Sap Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.

Uisgegreen

So very pleased with this extract. Very chemmy, like diesel and dmt with a nice skunky super divine sweet floral scent! Fuck yeah Raw Garden! I’m gonna take another dab to that! Very great stuff!

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.