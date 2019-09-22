Uisgegreen
on September 22nd, 2019
So very pleased with this extract. Very chemmy, like diesel and dmt with a nice skunky super divine sweet floral scent! Fuck yeah Raw Garden! I’m gonna take another dab to that! Very great stuff!
Chem Trails Live Resin Kosher Chem x Leeroy OG x Extreme OG x Citrus Sap Indica Dominant Hybrid Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
