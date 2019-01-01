About this product
Happy Cookie Animas Valley x Forum Cookies x Dosi Punch x Extreme Kosher x Cherry Slurm Indica Dominant Hybrid Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.