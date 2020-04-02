 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hula Dancer 1.0g Cartridge

by Raw Garden

About this product

Hula Dancer 1.0g Cartridge Cherry Slurm x Leeroy’s Dosi Indica Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

210SideShow

No matter how hard you hit this you will not cough, throat will not burn. One of the best highs possible, the taste is earthy , puts you on a great mellow mood, appreciate the small things like music, comedy a bit more. I highly recommend for beginner smokers....

About this brand

Raw Garden aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more. Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.