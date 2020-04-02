Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
on April 2nd, 2020
No matter how hard you hit this you will not cough, throat will not burn. One of the best highs possible, the taste is earthy , puts you on a great mellow mood, appreciate the small things like music, comedy a bit more. I highly recommend for beginner smokers....