About this product
The RAW Gold Smoker Ring is 24k gold plated and can be used as a tip so you never have to share with a stranger again! Just slide your RAW into the tapered hole and enjoy! We’re especially proud of this beautiful RAW Gold Smoker Ring and it’s greatest function is when your friend has a cold and passes you a RAW. This way you can smoke extra clean!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.