The RAW Gold Smoker Ring is 24k gold plated and can be used as a tip so you never have to share with a stranger again! Just slide your RAW into the tapered hole and enjoy!
We’re especially proud of this beautiful RAW Gold Smoker Ring and it’s greatest function is when your friend has a cold and passes you a RAW. This way you can smoke extra clean!
