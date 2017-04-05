 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RAW Tips - Regular

by RAW

About this product

Made on an antique Fourdrinier paper machine, RAW tips prevent wastage by giving smokers a spacer at the end of their cigarette.

bennett.kaplan

These are an amazing product. I am almost blown away with the quality of everything made by this company. These filters are easy to use and stay together when rolling and smoking, Always nice to use these with their organic hemp papers.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.