About this product
The RAW Smoker’s Wallet is a perfect blend of style and functionality! The RAWlet features a foil lined pocket to keep your smoking material fresh, a Velcro pocket to keep your smoking supplies secure and a folding top flap with an elastic band to ensure that it doesn’t open accidentally in your pocket or bag. RAW Smoker’s Wallet: 6″ x 3 ½” (when closed)
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.