Smell-Proof Smoker's Pouch Full Ounce

by RAW

New and improved! The RAW enhanced smokers pouch has 5 layers of smell resistant materials and a full-foil removable insert bag! Intelligently designed to keep your materials extra fresh and lock in terps. Other bags may rob your terps with direct charcoal contact. Ours locks them in the foil and any smells that may escape the lock are then caught in the level 2 charcoal filter section. The dual bag-in-bag smelllock foil makes spilled materials easy to get out (they won’t get stuck on the materials like other bags). The zippers are siliconized and water resistant. These genius pouches are designed to last!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

