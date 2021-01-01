Smokey Forest Rolling Tray Mini
About this product
When we first launched the RAW Smokey Forest Rolling Tray, we planted 1 tree for every tray sold. We quickly reached our goal of 5,000 trees!!! This rolling tray is special to us because it represents the natural connection of smoke to mother nature. The scene on this tray was chosen to help you relax while smoking.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
