About this product
REBEL Relax+Restore Deep Sleep Formula Full Spectrum CBD 1000mg is infused with a calming and soothing blend of essential oil extracts. These sublingual drops are formulated to help Relax+Restore your mind and body at the end of your day. A perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under your tongue. SPECS: 1000mg CBD per Bottle - Chamomile Flavor Convenient and discreet Dry herbs are infused in our proprietary blend for 72 hours Organically Grown Practices
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.