Franklin Kush Shatter 1g
by Rebel Roots Farms
About this product
Our Shatter is professionally extracted in-house from premium locally procured flower, creating a beautifully homogenous golden hue slab, rich in terpenes and THC.
About this brand
Rebel Roots Farms
Rebel Roots Farms is more than just a farm or a lab. It’s a way of life. Family, good fun, and good Southern Oregon sun help our Roots run deep as we craft some of the finest cannabis products in the world. Making award winning RSO, Diamonds, Shatter, Blast Caps, Funny Honey and more! Partnering with farms from all over Southern Oregon, Rebel Roots Farms selects only the finest cannabis for processing. We are committed to producing pure and potent products. We also thrive on natural living and a culture that leaves the earth a better place than where we found it.
