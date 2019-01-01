 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Burnt Cookies

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

About this product

Burnt Cookies (Fire OG X GSC) bred at Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a terpene factory. At first, you'll smell an intense aroma of lemons followed by a hint of sweet ginger. Burnt Cookies has a smooth smoke and tastes like it smells. It's like smoking a lemon gingersnap. The high is cerebral and relaxing, good for a day where you need to stay focused and high. It has the tight bud structure that can be found in the original GSC and grows tall with terminal and axial limbs that stack up nicely. The flowers are manageable in size, about the size of a quarter and larger. Colas will stack from top to bottom. We here at Rebel Spirit prune lightly on this beautiful specimen. Burnt Cookies likes to grow indoors and in greenhouses and is gaining popularity quickly. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.

About this brand

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.