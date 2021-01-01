About this product

Burnt Cookies (Fire OG X GSC) bred at Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a terpene factory. At first, you'll smell an intense aroma of lemons followed by a hint of sweet ginger. Burnt Cookies has a smooth smoke and tastes like it smells. It's like smoking a lemon gingersnap. The high is cerebral and relaxing, good for a day where you need to stay focused and high. It has the tight bud structure that can be found in the original GSC and grows tall with terminal and axial limbs that stack up nicely. The flowers are manageable in size, about the size of a quarter and larger. Colas will stack from top to bottom. We here at Rebel Spirit prune lightly on this beautiful specimen. Burnt Cookies likes to grow indoors and in greenhouses and is gaining popularity quickly. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.