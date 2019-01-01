 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jacky Girl

by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Jacky Girl (Jack X GSC) bred by Rebel Spirit Cannabis is akin to a Jack Herer on steroids. If Jack is your go-to, then friend, this strain was made for you! This strain has an amazing terpene profile that expresses earthy lemon and a hint of bright forest reminiscent of the early spring woods. If you need some motivation in your day Jacky Girl with a cup of coffee in the morning will get you going. Bred to perform well both indoors and in greenhouses. Jacky Girl is a taller plant that grows similarly to Jack Herer. This strain likes to reach towards the sun and needs plenty of room to spread out. The flowers are not too dense and are full of critrusy resin. The buds grow a bit bigger than the original GSC. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.