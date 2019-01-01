 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Star Head (Ultra Love X Sour Tangie X Starkiller) bred at Rebel Spirit Cannabis is a strong producer with a fruity sour nose. It’s a most smooth smoke that tastes a bit like a fluffy cloud flavored with sour fruit and a reminiscence of vanilla cream. The flowers are dense with engorged calyxes filled with tight pistils. This strain has been tested only in a light deprivation greenhouse environment. These frosty nugs are supported by a medium-high plant structure. The flowers stack tightly and evenly to produce golf ball sized and larger buds over the entire plant. Sour Star Head has a cerebral effect and stimulates inspiration. This is a clone-only strain and is not available to the public.

Decades ago a rebel, Uncle Mark, planted an idea that seeded a generation of like-minded people for this century. Located in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, our farm is working to preserve the legacy of Uncle Mark, our original rebel. Rebel Spirit is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and the willingness to overcome the injustices of an oppressive era. Unfortunately, many people have suffered for freedoms that we now enjoy. The spirit of those sacrifices lives on with us now… Rebel Spirit produces only top-quality cannabis. We understand that our customers have differing needs. We provide you with a variety of superior strains, each filled with a plethora of cannabinoids and created to breathe life into your adventure. Our cannabis strains are designed to fulfill your recreational and/or medical needs. Whether you choose the pure passion and euphoria of our rich sativas, the deep and relaxing calm of our smooth indicas, or the transcendent balance of our hybrids, we have a strain cultivated especially for you.