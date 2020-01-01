About this product

We spent hours in the lab coming up with this groundbreaking invention: a taller version of the already miraculous Terminator Finish Hex Base Beaker Tube! There’s still time for a Nobel Prize! (We won’t hold our breath… ok, maybe just for a little bit.) Features: Signature hexagonal base Signature diamond pull-out Embossed logo Square mouthpiece Ice pinch Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger) Fits 140mm downstem Colour