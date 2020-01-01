 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Red Eye Tek 8" Bubbler

by Red Eye Tek Glass

Red Eye Tek Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Red Eye Tek 8" Bubbler

$84.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This curvy little guy from our original line is designed for the avid flower smoker who’s looking for a durable and functional piece worthy of sitting on the shelf next to that weird Norwegian china you inherited from your grandma that may or may not have PG 13 medieval love scenes on it. Features: Signature diamond pull-out Flat mouthpiece Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

About this brand

Red Eye Tek Glass Logo
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.