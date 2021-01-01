 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Kush Cake

by Redbud Pharmaceuticals

Redbud Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Flower Orange Kush Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.

About this strain

Orange Kush Cake

Orange Kush Cake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

