Orange Kush Cake
About this product
Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.
About this brand
Redbud Pharmaceuticals
About this strain
Orange Kush Cake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
