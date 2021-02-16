Redbud Pharmaceuticals
Orange Kush Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
