BUNDLE: 1 Ounce Delta 8 Distillate + 2 Grams Terpenes (CDT)
by Reefers BayWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cannabis-Derived Terpenes - 1 gram WEIGHT .8 oz STRAIN Collins Ave, Londonchello, Medellin, Snow Montana, Ocean Beach Cannabis-Derived Terpenes - 1 gram WEIGHT .8 oz STRAIN Collins Ave, Londonchello, Medellin, Snow Montana, Ocean Beach Δ8 Distillate - 1 Ounce (28 Grams) AMOUNT 5g, 14g, 28g, 100g, 250g, 500g, 1000g
About this brand
Reefers Bay
We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.