Our Delta 8 Cookies feature 50mg of Delta 8 in each cookie for maximum effects. They are vegan and available in Chocolate Chip and Sugar. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Serving Size: Varies from 1/4 cookie to 1 full cookie. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 Cookies Product Description: Total ∆8 Content: 50mg Cookies per Pack: 1 Container: Vacuum seal bag Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9 Content: <0.3% detected Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chunk (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soya Lecithin, Salt), Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Hemp OIl Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Sugar, Canola Oil, Pure Vanilla Extract, Arrowroot Flour, Baking Soda, Potassium Sorbate, Sweet Almond Oil, Natural Flavors. Allergens: Contains Wheat & Soy, May Contain Milk & Tree Nuts Vegan Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Take edibles with food or eat within 60 minutes after taking them for best effects. We offer cold shipping for our edibles. They are not heat resistant in warmer temperatures. Cold shipping requires the use of FedEx Standard Overnight Shipping. Cold shipping is not available for purchases that include vape cartridges.