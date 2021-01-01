 Loading…

Londonchello CDT - Delta 8 Sauce 1g

by Reefers Bay

About this product

Our Delta 8 sauces are the most potent Delta 8 sauces on the market, currently testing at around 900mg (90%) of hemp-derived ∆8. This product also includes minor amounts of CBN, CBC, and 5% strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes taken from the top growers for the top brands in California and Oregon. Delta 8 typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 sauce contains approximately: 1 Gram Total Extract – ~900-950mg Delta 8 (90%+) ~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Recommended Use: Use as recommended by doctor. Note this extract is extremely sticky. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.

About this brand

Reefers Bay Logo
We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

