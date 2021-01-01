 Loading…

Londonchello CDT - Delta 8 Vape Cartridge 1ml

by Reefers Bay

Our Delta 8 vape cartridge features 950+mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 and a custom blend of CBN, CBC, and natural strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes. Delta 8 typically gives an amazing uplifting feel with calming energy without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 product and is an ideal product for those who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or “stoned”/lethargic feeling Delta 9 gives. Some users experience no intoxication at all, while still experiencing the upbeat mood. Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 1 ml 510 cartridge with 1 g total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Hemp-Derived Broad Spectrum Delta 8 oil and natural strain-specific terpenes of your choice. Amount of Extract: 1 gram Delta 8 Content: 950+ mg Lab Testing: View Labs Other Cannabinoid Content: <25 mg blend of CBC, CBN, and other hemp compounds Natural Terpenes: 25 mg blend No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else Extraction Material: Hemp Original Extraction Method: CO2 and Ethanol ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes

We supply the world's purest Delta 8 products and bulk oil made from premium cannabis. We ship our 100% hemp-derived products straight to your home or business. Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Reefers Bay products are available at reefersbay.com and at select retailers around the country.

