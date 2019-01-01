Strawberries & Cream Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
About this strain
Strawberries & Cream
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.