ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 177 reviews

Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 177 reviews

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

Effects

Show all

137 people reported 985 effects
Happy 58%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 43%
Energetic 39%
Relaxed 36%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 24%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 23%
Headache 9%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

177

write a review

Find Strawberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Strawberry
First strain child
Strawberry Gum
child
Second strain child
Strawberry Blue
child

Products with Strawberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
5 Sativa Cannabis Strains for Indica Lovers
5 Sativa Cannabis Strains for Indica Lovers
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal

Most popular in