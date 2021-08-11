 Loading…

Sativa

Regulator Nug Run- Hawaiian Punch 1G

by Regulator

Regulator Concentrates Ingestible Regulator Nug Run- Hawaiian Punch 1G

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

About this strain

Hawaiian Punch

Hawaiian Punch
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time. 

Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.

