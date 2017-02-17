Regulator
Regulator Nug Run- Hawaiian Punch 1G
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Hawaiian Punch effects
83 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
