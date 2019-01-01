 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RĒL Cartridge - CBD

by RĒL

About this product

Wickless technology, ceramic cell coil ....................................................... Smooth, consistent draws ....................................................... Compatible with standard 510 threading ....................................................... Filled with 1g of oil ....................................................... Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Cutting-edge devices. Premium cannabis extracts. Born in Oregon.