About this product
Wickless technology, ceramic cell coil
.......................................................
Smooth, consistent draws
.......................................................
Compatible with standard
510 threading
.......................................................
Filled with 1g of oil
.......................................................
Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience
.......................................................
Smooth, consistent draws
.......................................................
Compatible with standard
510 threading
.......................................................
Filled with 1g of oil
.......................................................
Nano-sized molecules for an elevated experience
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RĒL Cannabis
Producer of high quality Broad Spectrum, Distillates, CBD, and Live Resin products that are potent & free of harmful additives. Focused on delivering an elevated consumption experience for all to enjoy! NanoFx Inside - featuring nano-sized molecule clusters for an elevated experience.