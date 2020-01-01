Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$14.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Blossom Bath Bombs are infused with CBD Oil and Various Essential Oils to soothe and relax all your muscles. These Bath Bombs are designed with Spring in mind. Enjoy your bath with all the Spring scents you have come to love all while soaking in the CBD oils.
Be the first to review this product.