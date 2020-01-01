 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Soy Massage Candle 3.5oz - Caldarium 30MG

by Relax and CBD

About this product

Soy Wax Candles will moisturize and soothe your skin, provide relief for muscle soreness, pain, tension, and inflammation. Caldarium features Eucalyptus Essential Oil which is a Purifying, Cleansing, Clarifying, and Immune-Boosting Oil that is ideal for use on skin and in aromatherapy. You will gain the benefits of the natural soy wax, CBD Oil, and Essential Oils being absorbed directly into the skin. Instructions for use: -Light the candle and let burn until the desired melt has been achieved. Do not leave a lit candle unattended. -Blow out the candle and let cool. Once the wax has cooled but is still liquid, apply to the desired area.

About this brand

Relax and CBD Logo
Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.