Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Remedi Rest delivers a formulation that is intended to improve rest so that you can wake to greet the day refreshed. Hand picked cannabis. Rigorously tested. Easy to dose. Tinctures can be fast acting. Individual results may vary. 1 mg CBD + 5 mg THC / serving 20 mg CBD + 100 mg THC / bottle 20 servings / bottle
Be the first to review this product.