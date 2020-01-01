 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Remedi Rest 1:5 Tincture

by Remedi

Remedi Rest 1:5 Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Remedi Rest delivers a formulation that is intended to improve rest so that you can wake to greet the day refreshed. Hand picked cannabis. Rigorously tested. Easy to dose. Tinctures can be fast acting. Individual results may vary. 1 mg CBD + 5 mg THC / serving 20 mg CBD + 100 mg THC / bottle 20 servings / bottle

About this brand

Remedi is a daily wellness system that works with your body to combat pain, stress, and sleepless nights. Order online for home delivery – product not currently available in dispensaries.